Michael
Phillips
April 27, 1956-
March 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Michael Phillips, 62, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Charles E. Kelley, Interim Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Phillips was born April 27, 1956 in Motts, AL to Jessie Mae Phillips and the late Willie Lee Phillips. He had been employed for many years with Fieldcrest Mills and was a member of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
His survivors include his mother, Jessie Mae Phillips of Smiths, AL; three sons, Christopher Thomas, Marcella Thomas and Emanuel Thomas all of Phenix City, AL; six brothers, Willie Phillips, Donny Phillips, Roosevelt (Ella) Phillips, Lamar (Carol) Phillips, Denver Phillips and Keith Phillips all of Phenix City, AL; four sisters, Sandra (James) Pirtle, Jessie Harrison, Tracy Cochran and Lashon McCune all of Smiths, AL; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019