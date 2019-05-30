Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
His Gathering House Phenix City
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Smith


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Smith Obituary
Michael
Smith
August 12, 1984-
May 28, 2019
Lanett, AL- Michael Seth Smith 34 of Lanett, Alabama passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice - Columbus, Georgia with his family by his side. Memorial Services will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at His Gathering House Phenix City, Alabama.
Seth was born August 12, 1984 to Michael D. Smith and Ginger Leigh Smith at Cobb Memorial Hospital, Phenix City, Alabama. Seth had recently been baptized and attended His Gathering House with his sister. Seth loved fishing, hunting, motorcycles, boats, dogs and Honda cars. Seth loved his family.
Seth was preceded in death by his grandparents Herbert H. Smith and Sallie P. Smith, James (Frog) Jones. Grandmother Dorothy (Momma Dot) Jones, and Uncle David P. Smith. Seth is survived by his Mother Ginger Leigh Smith, Father Michael D. Smith and Step Mom Tammy Smith. His sister Amy Leigh Pearson and Husband Bryant. Loving nieces Addyson and Chelsea and nephew Timothy. Step-Sister Cassidy Krebbs and many cousins aunts, and uncles.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now