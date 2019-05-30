|
|
Michael
Smith
August 12, 1984-
May 28, 2019
Lanett, AL- Michael Seth Smith 34 of Lanett, Alabama passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice - Columbus, Georgia with his family by his side. Memorial Services will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at His Gathering House Phenix City, Alabama.
Seth was born August 12, 1984 to Michael D. Smith and Ginger Leigh Smith at Cobb Memorial Hospital, Phenix City, Alabama. Seth had recently been baptized and attended His Gathering House with his sister. Seth loved fishing, hunting, motorcycles, boats, dogs and Honda cars. Seth loved his family.
Seth was preceded in death by his grandparents Herbert H. Smith and Sallie P. Smith, James (Frog) Jones. Grandmother Dorothy (Momma Dot) Jones, and Uncle David P. Smith. Seth is survived by his Mother Ginger Leigh Smith, Father Michael D. Smith and Step Mom Tammy Smith. His sister Amy Leigh Pearson and Husband Bryant. Loving nieces Addyson and Chelsea and nephew Timothy. Step-Sister Cassidy Krebbs and many cousins aunts, and uncles.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2019