Michael T.
Williamson
November 16, 1960-
September 7, 2019
Columbus , GA- Sergeant First Class (Ret) Michael Tyrone Williamson transitioned home on Saturday at his residence. He was 58 years of age.
The son of the late Mr. Doris C and Mrs. Minnie Carmichael Williamson, SFC Williamson was born in Mullins, SC and was a 1983 graduate of Wahiawa Community School. He attended Austin Pea University in Tennessee. SFC Williamson was a decorated United States Army Veteran of 20 years who served during Desert Storm/Desert Shield. Following retirement, SFC Williamson was employed as a check point Security Guard at Fort Benning.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Barbara C. Williamson; two children, Michael D. Williamson and Michelle A. Williamson-Sanders (Tobias); four grandchildren, Tiyanna D. Williamson, TaNiya A. Jones, Ta'Chel M. Sanders and Michael D. Mickey; three sisters, Burnette Lee (Robert), Joyce A. Stackhouse (Irish) and Marilyn Bennett (Gene); his mother-in-law, Mrs. Juanita Paige; brothers and sisters-in-law, Valarie Paige, Sandra Paige, Troy Paige, Darryl Paige and David Paige, Jr.; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for SFC Williamson will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Chapel. The interment will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019