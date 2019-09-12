Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Williamson


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Williamson Obituary
Michael T.
Williamson
November 16, 1960-
September 7, 2019
Columbus , GA- Sergeant First Class (Ret) Michael Tyrone Williamson transitioned home on Saturday at his residence. He was 58 years of age.
The son of the late Mr. Doris C and Mrs. Minnie Carmichael Williamson, SFC Williamson was born in Mullins, SC and was a 1983 graduate of Wahiawa Community School. He attended Austin Pea University in Tennessee. SFC Williamson was a decorated United States Army Veteran of 20 years who served during Desert Storm/Desert Shield. Following retirement, SFC Williamson was employed as a check point Security Guard at Fort Benning.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of 37 years, Mrs. Barbara C. Williamson; two children, Michael D. Williamson and Michelle A. Williamson-Sanders (Tobias); four grandchildren, Tiyanna D. Williamson, TaNiya A. Jones, Ta'Chel M. Sanders and Michael D. Mickey; three sisters, Burnette Lee (Robert), Joyce A. Stackhouse (Irish) and Marilyn Bennett (Gene); his mother-in-law, Mrs. Juanita Paige; brothers and sisters-in-law, Valarie Paige, Sandra Paige, Troy Paige, Darryl Paige and David Paige, Jr.; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for SFC Williamson will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Chapel. The interment will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now