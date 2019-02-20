Michael Wesley

Friend

November 25, 1942-

February 18, 2019

Columbus, GA- Michael Wesley Friend 76, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, February 18, 2019 at Columbus Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Evangel Temple with Paul Thomas, Watson Mckemie, and Bud Rupel officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday February 21, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m.

Mr. Friend was born November 25, 1942 in Detroit, MI, the son of the late Clarence and June Friend. He would meet the love of his life Peggy Hall marrying her on March 14, 1964 afterward he would enlist in the United States Army, serving his country in Vietnam and Korea before retiring after twenty two and half years. He then went on in a career in civil service as a Warehouseman for the 3rd 75th Ranger battalion for twenty year. Michael loved Christmas and would play Santa Clause for the ranger out at Ft. Benning for fifteen plus years.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Friend; two sons, Michael Kevin Friend (Julie) and Andy Friend (Elizabeth); three grandchildren, Merritt Friend, Mason Friend, and Stephanie Friend; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

