|
|
Michelle Christine
Isaacs
June 12, 1973-
August 8, 2019
Columbus, GA- The family of Michelle Christine Isaacs is deeply saddened to announce her untimely death on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the age of 46. She was traveling to play tennis when involved in a tragic car accident. She and her family were passionately involved in the game of tennis in Columbus.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA with Father Frank Patterson officiating. Active Pallbearers will be, John Agnew, Bill Bouthalier, Don Isaacs, Jeff Johnson, Tom Lynch, Mike McCoy, Marc Spano, and Mark Spatz. Interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby and visitation will follow from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Michelle leaves behind her devoted husband of 17 years, Evan, and precious daughters, Jessie (14) and Kendall (12). In addition, she will be greatly missed by her mother, Carol Braun and her husband Joel, brothers, Michael, Christopher and Blake Robert and their families; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Peggy Isaacs; sisters-in-law, Lindsay Isaacs and Robin Griffin and their families; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Michelle is preceded to our Lord by her grandparents, Orphela and Dorothy Robert.
Michelle was born in North Dakota and attended the University of North Dakota. Upon graduation, Michelle relocated to Montgomery, AL, where she met her future husband, Evan while playing tennis. She has been an incredibly supportive wife to Evan, Columbus State University Head Tennis Coach, and a wonderful mother.
Michelle was a very active member of the Columbus community, including the Columbus Regional Tennis Association (CORTA), Columbus State University Tennis Program, St. Anne - Pacelli Catholic School and the Church of the Holy Family. She was a Physical Therapist employed by Select Physical Therapy. Michelle touched the lives of many young people throughout the world as she graciously gave of her time to help whenever needed.
At the request of her family; donations may be made in lieu of flowers, to the Columbus State University Tennis Scholarship Fund in memory of Michelle.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019