Michelle S. Williams
Michelle S.
Williams
March 10, 1976-
June 10, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Ms. Michelle S. Williams, 44, of Columbus, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 a her home. Graveside services will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Apostle Ester Williams will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2 to 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Ms. Willams was born March 10, 1976 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of Jesse L. and Celestine Session Williams. She was a graduate of Carver High School.
Survivors include: three sons, Elijah J. Williams, Isaiah Williams and Xavier Williams; two daughters, Rebecca Williams and Mickayla Williams; her mother, Celestine Williams; her father, Jesse Lee Williams; three sisters, Cynthia (Melvin) Sherrod, Carol Williams and Celeste (Sherman) McBride; and a host of loving relatives.
Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
