Mickie Gridley
1935 - 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mickie Gridley, 84, of Columbus, GA, died Thursday, June 19, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Mickie was born September 6, 1935, in Daleville, AL, the youngest daughter of Lula and Clayton Martin, now deceased. In 1956, she fell in love with a handsome soldier stationed at Ft. Rucker, AL, John S. Gridley Jr., also deceased, and spent the next 21 years enjoying the life of a military wife and mother.
When Mickie's husband retired, the family settled in Columbus, GA. She earned an associate degree from Columbus State in Mental Health and worked at, and eventually retired from, Doctors Hospital as an Activity Therapist in Behavioral Health. While an active member of Bellwood and Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, Mickie tirelessly worked with youth groups, sharing a commitment and love for her Lord and Savior. In later years, she remained active at Cascade Hills Baptist Church.
She is survived by her three children, Sharon Gridley (Missy Patrick), Renée Archer (Robert), John Gridley III (Holly); her three grandsons, Caleb, Gabriel, and Isaac; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Willis Martin, and sister, Alice Martin Murdock.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Cascade Hills Baptist Church or Valley Rescue Mission.
Due to health considerations, a private service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
