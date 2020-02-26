|
|
Mike
Blackwell
May 23, 1950-
February 22, 2020
Columbus, Georgia-
Mike Blackwell 69, of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Rev. Charles Ransom Hasty officiating. The family will receive visitors following the service in the fellowship hall.
Mike was born May 23, 1950 in Columbus, Georgia son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Blackwell. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Blackwell and father Johnny Blackwell.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Diane Garrard Blackwell of Columbus, Ga., daughters, Amanda Baker (Bobby) of Columbus, Ga., Jenna Matson (Matt) of Augusta, Ga., mother Ellen Blackwell, brothers and sisters, Pat Kiel (Alan) of Pine Mountain, Ga., Terri Murrell of Fortson, Ga., Sandra Blackwell of Columbus, Ga., Frankie Blackwell of Columbus, Ga., grandchildren, Jennings Marie Baker, Miles Garrard Baker and James Micheal Baker, Matthew Werner Matson, Jr., Martha Irwin Matson and Samuel Hughes Matson; many nieces and nephews and a multitude of special friends.
Mike was a well known concert promoter in the Columbus community. But he was equally known as a husband, father, son, brother, Pop Pop, uncle, coach, matchmaker, son-in-law intimidator, instigator, card player, farmer, sheep herder, chicken man, teacher, night club owner, entrepreneur, gardener, politician, risk taker, bread truck driver, carpet layer, Spanish speaker, world's worst driver, and an especially loyal friend.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020