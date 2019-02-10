Mildred

Colquitt

June 22, 1942-

February 4, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mildred Colquitt passed away Monday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 76.

A native of Lee County, AL., and the daughter of the late Dave and Hattie Dunn Armour, Mrs. Colquitt retired from Southern Phenix Textiles after 20 years of service. She was a devout member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church and its Bible Study Group, Mass and Women Choirs and PICCM. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie B. Colquitt, a daughter, Jacqueline Davis, a granddaughter, Jacqueline Howard and six siblings, Jacob Armour, Lindsey Few, Samuel Armour, Bernard Armour, Dot Davis and Elvenia "Coot" Penick.

Survivors include three sons, James Howard, John Howard and Kelvin Colquitt; three grandchildren, Cedric, Kyle and Kayla Howard; two brothers, Royzell Aldridge and Theodore Armour; two sisters, Alzater Davis and Mary Akings; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Colquitt will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL., on Monday, February 11, 2019 following a 11:00 A.M. Homegoing Celebration at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor J.H. Flakes III will officiate. Visitation is 1:00 til 3:00 PM today at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc.