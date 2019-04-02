Mildred Elaine

Dean

February 9, 1934-

March 30, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Mildred Elaine Dean, 85, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019. Elaine was born February 9, 1934 in Phenix City, Alabama to Mildred Lee Hogan Holleman and Ralph Milton Holleman.

She had been employed at Warren's Kiddie Shop for years. Elaine loved to shop and be well dressed. She was happy to be with her family and friends as they made her laugh. Elaine was an big fan of Auburn Football. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she married the love of her life, Morris Dean. Elaine will always be remembered for her kindness, her gracious smile, and her loving spirit. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Other than her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, James Morris Dean; and brother, Ralph Holleman. Jr. She is survived by; daughters, Charlotte Elaine Dean and Carol Dean Bain; and son-in-law, Jonathan Bain; nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

A Visitation of Family & Friends for Elaine will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 3770 Hwy 431 North, Phenix City, AL 36867. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church 1130 1st Ave, Columbus, Georgia 31901.

