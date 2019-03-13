|
|
Mildred J.
Beck
February 21, 1936-
March 11, 2019
Upatoi, Ga- Mildred J. Beck, 83, of Upatoi, Georgia died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home.
Mrs. Beck was born February 21, 1936 in Geneva County, Alabama daughter of the late Floyd Ambers and Ethel Cleo Spivey Waters. She was a homemaker and a member of the Elks club.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Beck, daughters, Sylvia Dianne Walker, Donna Jean Cimis and her son Danny Allen McGrotha.
Survivors include her brother, Jerry E. Waters and his wife Donna of Perry, Ga., and a daughter-in-law, Cindy McGrotha of Ellerslie, Ga.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019