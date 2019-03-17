Mildred Mae

Roberts

April 8, 1927-

March 15, 2019

Cusseta, Ga.- Mildred Mae Roberts, 91, of Cusseta, Ga. died Friday, March 15, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Pine Mountain, Ga..

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Mike Webb officiating. Interment will be held in the Chapel of Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Roberts was born April 8, 1927 in Danville, Virginia daughter of the late Shields V. and Myrtle Scearce Beggarly. She retired after 31 years as the CFO of Columbus Business Machines, Inc. and was a member and past President of the Muscogee Civitan Club, Area Director of the South Georgia Civitan District, member of the Cusseta Chattahoochee Library Board, Garden Club and the Cusseta Chattahoochee City Better Business Bureau.

Mrs. Roberts was a member of Wynnbrook Baptist Church where she served on the Lord's Supper Committee, Kitchen Crew, and was a member of the Joyful Servants. Mrs. Roberts also taught Sunday School Class for 25 years at First Baptist Church in Cusseta, Georgia.

Other than her parents, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband Archie Rainey Roberts.

Survivors include her children, Edwin Rainey Roberts (Charlotte) of Columbus, Ga., Diane R. Colson (Jack) of Pine Mountain, Ga. and Rebecca Webb (Mike) of Cusseta, Ga., sister Patricia Beggarly Davis (Ruben) of Lexington, S.C., grandchildren, Ted Deppe, Scott Deppe, Lisa R. Seegar, Jennifer R. Bray, Jessica Ezzell and Ty Webb, 13 great-grandchildren.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary