Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Mildred Patterson


1945 - 2019
Mildred Patterson Obituary
Mildred
Patterson
March 23, 1945-
September 23, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Mildred D. Patterson, 74, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, September 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. EST, Friday, September 27, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Brenda Baker, eulogist and Pastor Christopher Baker, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday September 26, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Patterson was born March 23, 1945 in Sarasota, FL to the late Johnny Alma Debrow. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Worship Center, attended Booker High School, earned an associate degree from Phillips College, worked for the Columbus Health Department and West Central, and helped establish Wellness First (Cornerstone Family Practice) and Blu Crabs.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Lee Patterson; four children, Richard L. Patterson, Jr.(Lawanda), Veronica M. Morris (Nelson), Sonya L. Patterson, Timothy M. Patterson (Saundra); 13 grandchildren; one brother, Earl Black, Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
