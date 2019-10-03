|
Miley M. Lawrence
Gosha
July 21, 1939-
September 27, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Miley "Granny" Mae Lawrence-Gosha, 80, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, September 27, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon EST, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. J.C. Fryer, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Gosha was born July 21, 1939 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mann Lawrence and the late Miley Walton Lawrence. She retired from West Central Georgia Regional Hospital and then became a Foster Grandparent.
Her survivors include three sons, Anthony (Sandra) Lawrence, Andre' (Demeiter) Lawrence and Illya (Tanisha) Lawrence, Sr.; three daughters, Janice Lawrence, Carolyn (Willie) Thomas and Virginia VanBuren; 20 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019