Mina
Johns
January 13, 1930-
December 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mina Owens Johns, 89 of Columbus, GA. passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. with Rev. Dick Reese officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at the funeral home.
Mina was born in Ft. Mitchell, AL, on January 13, 1930 to the late James W. Owens and Florrie Lee Stringer Owens. She was a lifelong area resident and spent her working years in health care serving others. Mina was a charter member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she was involved in various church groups and had a passion for helping those in need. She helped her siblings when they became ill and was always there for them. Mina enjoyed camping with her close circle of friends and sharing "campfire tales". Her strong faith and the love for her family are what she held most dear. She had a deep love for her husband, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters. Mina was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara Mihalko, Mary Hood, Patricia Hood, James Owens, Jr., John T. Owens, and a niece, Jo Ann Garner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Loyd L. Johns of Columbus, a daughter, Lee Ann Broscher and husband Terry of Johns Creek, GA., two granddaughters, Britney Broscher of Brookhaven, GA and Lindsey Broscher of Atlanta, GA., nieces, Kathy Slane, and Julie Coker, and a nephew, Steve Owens along with other nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and condolences may be left for the Johns family at www.shcolumbus.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA. 31909
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019