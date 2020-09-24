MinervaCandelariaNovember 4, 1933-September 18, 2020Phenix City, AL- Ms. Minerva Candelaria, 86, of Phenix City, AL passed on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, 3800 Hwy 280, 4310 N, AL-1, Phenix City, AL 36867. Rev. Damaris Sierra will officiate according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The service will be live streamed via the link on the funeral home Facebook Page. The family will gather for a private viewing at 6:00 PM followed by a public viewing and visitation from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.Ms. Minerva Candelaria was born on November 4, 1933 in Puerto Rico to the late Jose Candelaria and Serafina Rios. She was retired from New York University Hospital as a Dietary Aide. Ms. Candelaria was a very compassionate person and loved to help those that were hurting and in need. With great pride, she often told the story of how she brought each of her family members one by one from Puerto Rico to the U.S. Ms. Candelaria's love for traveling is equal to her love for her family. One of her favorite trips was to Jerusalem where she fell in love with the Holy Land and felt God's presence as He healed her body. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Lillian Candelaria, Gloria Serrano and Olga Serrano.Those remaining yet feeling a definite loss include her loving and devoted daughter, Marisa Paz-Santiago; two sisters, Nina Candelaria and Carmen Kohler; three brothers, Jose Candelaria, Carlos Serrano and Benedito Serrano; four grandchildren, Rafael A. Santiago, Marco A. Santiago; Raquel Costa-Santiago and Wanda Santiago; five great-grandchildren, Angel G. Santiago, Rafael A. Santiago, IV, Laila Santiago, Noah Costa and Lilly Costa and other relatives and friends.