Minerva Harrison
Foster
January 18, 1953-
May 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Minerva Harrison Foster, 66, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Emmett Aniton, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Foster was born January 18, 1953 in Columbus, GA to the late Homer Harrison, Sr. and the late Ida Ruth Durham Harrison. She was a homemaker.
Her survivors include her five sons, Nathan (Marian) Foster, Jr. of Columbus, GA; Fredrick (Valencia) Foster, Sr. of Montgomery, AL; Christopher (Darby) Foster; Patrick Foster and Stephon Foster all of Columbus, GA; three daughters, Sheila Kyser of Flower Branch, GA, Angela Lindsey and Raven Foster all of Columbus, GA; one sister, Annette Flewellen and a host other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2019