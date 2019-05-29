Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva Harrison Foster


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Minerva Harrison Foster Obituary
Minerva Harrison
Foster
January 18, 1953-
May 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Minerva Harrison Foster, 66, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Emmett Aniton, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Foster was born January 18, 1953 in Columbus, GA to the late Homer Harrison, Sr. and the late Ida Ruth Durham Harrison. She was a homemaker.
Her survivors include her five sons, Nathan (Marian) Foster, Jr. of Columbus, GA; Fredrick (Valencia) Foster, Sr. of Montgomery, AL; Christopher (Darby) Foster; Patrick Foster and Stephon Foster all of Columbus, GA; three daughters, Sheila Kyser of Flower Branch, GA, Angela Lindsey and Raven Foster all of Columbus, GA; one sister, Annette Flewellen and a host other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now