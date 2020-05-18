Minnie ClydeBalkcomDecember 21, 1916-May 15, 2020Columbus, GA- Minnie Clyde Balkcom, 103 of Columbus died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Orchard View Rehabilitation Facility.A Graveside service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Mike McBride officiating. A brief visitation will be held after the services at the cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA 31907.In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory will be following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the funeral.Minnie Clyde was born December 21, 1916 in Geneva, Alabama daughter of the late George Parker Trawick and Lennie Register Trawick. She retired from Bibb Manufacturing Mills, where she worked for 41 years in the weaving department. She was a member of North Highland Assembly of God Church where she was very active in church functions. She served as Mayor Protem of Bibb City, was a member of the Bibb City Women's Club and Bibb City Girl Reserves. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Webster Balkcom; a daughter, Yvonne Perry; and grandsons David and Rusty Perry.Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Willett (Louie) of Columbus, GA,; Ronald Balkcom (Evaughn) of Montgomery AL; grandchildren Laura Leigh Cowart (Randy) of Columbus, GA; Allison Lynn (Larry) Montgomery AL; Stephanie Southers (Mick) Westville, IN; great grandchildren Will Rucker of Columbus, GA; Caroline Lynn of Montgomery AL; Connor Lynn of Montgomery, AL; and Olivia Southers of Westville, IN.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to North Highland Church 7300 Whittlesey Blvd., Columbus, GA 31909 in memory of Minnie Clyde Trawick Balkcom.