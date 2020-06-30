Minnie "Minamar" Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie "Minamar"
Rogers
January 9, 1944-
June 24, 2020
Cobb, GA- Minnie "Minamar" Rogers, 76, of Cobb, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Minnie Lamar Phillips was born January 9, 1944 in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Rubyn and Nancy Powell Phillips. She was a graduate of Albany High School and attended the University of Georgia. In 1960, Minamar married the love of her life, Lewis Rogers. They lived in all over the south including Albany, Atlanta, Athens, Charlotte, and Columbus, finally settling in Cobb, GA. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Americus.
Minamar was a people person for sure. Family members were on the top of her "favorites" list and attending family reunions was a highlight. She enjoyed discovering what made folks tick. For Minamar, dancing, shopping, playing tennis, camping, fishing, and tickling the ivories made her tick. Now, about those UGA football games...they could send Minamar over the edge. She bled red & black so you can only imagine how she cheered during a close game.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lewis Rogers; her son, Lew Rogers and his wife, Joyce, of Kathleen, GA; her five grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Minamar was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancye Henson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ivey Funeral Home
502 South Scott Street
Bainbridge, GA 39818
(229) 246-3232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved