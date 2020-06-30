Minnie "Minamar"
Rogers
January 9, 1944-
June 24, 2020
Cobb, GA- Minnie "Minamar" Rogers, 76, of Cobb, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Minnie Lamar Phillips was born January 9, 1944 in Bainbridge, GA, the daughter of Rubyn and Nancy Powell Phillips. She was a graduate of Albany High School and attended the University of Georgia. In 1960, Minamar married the love of her life, Lewis Rogers. They lived in all over the south including Albany, Atlanta, Athens, Charlotte, and Columbus, finally settling in Cobb, GA. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Americus.
Minamar was a people person for sure. Family members were on the top of her "favorites" list and attending family reunions was a highlight. She enjoyed discovering what made folks tick. For Minamar, dancing, shopping, playing tennis, camping, fishing, and tickling the ivories made her tick. Now, about those UGA football games...they could send Minamar over the edge. She bled red & black so you can only imagine how she cheered during a close game.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lewis Rogers; her son, Lew Rogers and his wife, Joyce, of Kathleen, GA; her five grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Minamar was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancye Henson.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.