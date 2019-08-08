Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
Minnie Starks


1945 - 2019
Minnie Starks Obituary
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Minnie Starks, 73, passed Monday, August 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Memorial service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 12 noon at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 9947 Veterans Parkway, Midland, GA. Minister Larry Underwood will be officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Mrs. Starks was born October 18, 1945 to the late Clemon Crouch, Sr. and Mary Lou Mitchell in Columbus, GA. She retired from Cagle's. Mrs. Starks was loving, caring, having fun and always thinking of others. Mrs. Starks is preceded by her parents and her husband, Samuel Starks. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her son, Bennie Crouch; a brother, Melvin (Fontilla) Crouch; two sisters, Mary Luttrell and Emma Crouch; two grandchildren, Bennie T. Crouch and Tavarus Crouch; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
