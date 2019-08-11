Home

Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakewood Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Miriam Maxine Rushing Cole


1931 - 2019
Miriam Maxine Rushing Cole Obituary
Miriam Maxine Rushing
Cole
September 12, 1931-
August 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Miriam Maxine "Mac" Cole, 87, of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her family present.
A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm EST on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lakewood Baptist Church with Rev. Dairold Rushing and Rev. Dan Latham officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband of 69 years, Benny Lamar Cole who recently passed this past June. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 noon to 1 pm EST prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Cole was born September 12, 1931 in Elba, AL, daughter of the late Cecil Rushing, and Vida Waldrop Rushing. She had worked the Phenix City Utilities and was retired and, also for many years with Schwobilt Manufacturing in Columbus, GA. She loved cooking and tending the needs of Mr. Benny and her family. She loved church, Christian fellowship, singing Gospel music, and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Lakewood Baptist Church. Other than her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Chastain McCord, and Charlotte Latham.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Cole Valentini and husband Allen, two brothers, Dairold Rushing and wife Bettye, and Ron Rushing and wife Lisa, two grandchildren, Trey Valentini (Brandy), and Lacey Elizabeth Valentini, and two very precious great grandchildren, William and Evelyn Valentini, several nieces, nephews, extended family, church family, and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Lakewood Baptist Church or to Columbus Hospice in memory of Mrs. Maxine Cole.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
