|
|
Mitchell E.
Autry
February 19, 1941-
November 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mitchell E Autry, 78, of Columbus, GA passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Scott Rhodes officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday December 1, 2019 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Striffler-Hamby.
Mr. Autry was born February 19, 1941 in Columbus, GA, the son of the late Edward and Ethel Autry. He and his wife Naomie were wed on January 16, 1941 and spent fifty eight cherished year together. Mitchell had a career in the drywall business, working for Leary & Brown and Larry Walker over his many years in the industry. Mr. Autry loved being a grand and great grandfather. He was also a father to five dogs, Winston, Maddie, T-Rex, Joey, and Princess.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Leon Autry; one sister Ethel "Blue Eyes" Sammons. Survivors include his wife, Naomie Autry; two children, Jamie Autry and Mike Autry; two grandchildren, Kelly Hand and Lauren Minix; Three great grandchildren, Kate Minix, Raelynn Minix, and Rhodes Michael Hand; two brothers, Gene autry, Horace Autry; four sister, Doris Satterwhite Sue Bell, Pricilla Daniels, and Shirley Whitten; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019