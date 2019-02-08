Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sconiers Funeral Home
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitzi Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitzi Renee Parker


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mitzi Renee Parker Obituary
Mitzi Renee
Parker
November 4, 1980-
February 4, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- MS. Mitzi Renee Parker, 38, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Community Church where Rev. Roy Plummer is pastor. Rev Eddie Bray will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Parker was born November 4, 1980 in Columbus, Georgia, She was the daughter of Emma Smith and Lamar Marshall. Mitzi was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Community Church where she was a choir member. She was a 1998 graduate of Carver High School and was employed as a traveling nurse.
In addition to her parents, survivors include: two daughters, Kiana Smith and Kylah Parker; one brother, Lamar Kitchens; one sister, Kimberly golden and a host of other loving and relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now