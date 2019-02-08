|
|
Mitzi Renee
Parker
November 4, 1980-
February 4, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- MS. Mitzi Renee Parker, 38, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Community Church where Rev. Roy Plummer is pastor. Rev Eddie Bray will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Parker was born November 4, 1980 in Columbus, Georgia, She was the daughter of Emma Smith and Lamar Marshall. Mitzi was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Community Church where she was a choir member. She was a 1998 graduate of Carver High School and was employed as a traveling nurse.
In addition to her parents, survivors include: two daughters, Kiana Smith and Kylah Parker; one brother, Lamar Kitchens; one sister, Kimberly golden and a host of other loving and relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019