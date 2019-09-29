|
Mobley "Butch"
Gordon Estes
February 7, 1941-
September 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mobley "Butch" Gordon Estes, 78, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, September 26, 2019 peacefully at home. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1104 2nd Ave, Columbus, GA 31901, with Rev. Brett Maddocks officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Stockwell Hall.
Butch was born February 7, 1941 in Columbus, GA son of the late Mobley Quay Estes and Virginia Bourland Estes. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke UMC. He graduated from Columbus high School in 1959 and attended Mississippi State University.
His career started as a residential building contractor in Columbus. He also owned several restaurants before opening and operating Century Antiques for 40 years. He shared his love and passion for importing and restoring English antiques with his wife, Dianne, as they traveled extensively throughout England together. Along with collecting antiques, Butch's hobbies included fishing and scalloping at their beach home in Cape San Blas, Florida, where he shared these beloved activities with his grandchildren.
During the last decade, Cashiers, NC, was his second home where he enjoyed opening another antique store with Dianne, spending time with new friends, and playing gin rummy at Cedar Creek Club. Among Butch's favorite things in life were eating his daughter Lyndee's decadent desserts, spoiling his rescue animals, and sharing games and jokes with his grandchildren.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Ginger Austin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Dianne Alford Estes of Columbus, GA; children, Thad Estes (Allison), Lyndee Daffin (Alan), Jennifer Dykes (Tra) all of Columbus, GA; sisters, Elaine Young and Alice Patton Estes; grandchildren, Mobley Estes, Sanders Estes, Hayes Dykes, Grayson Dykes, and Chapman Dykes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John B. Amos Cancer Center, 1831 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1104 2nd Ave, Columbus, GA 31901, Myasthenia Gravis Association at www.myasthenia.org, or Cashiers - Highlands Humane Society, 200 Gable Dr. Sapphire, NC 28774.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019