Monica L.
Stewart
July 23 1963-
April 20, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Monica Lashawn Stewart, 55, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Fort Mitchell, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon EST, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation is Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Stewart was born July 23, 1963 in Alabama to the late Dorothy Jean Shelton and the late James W. Stewart. She was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church; a 1981 graduate of Central High School; worked as a CNA at the Medical Center for 11 years.
Survivors include two brothers, James Stewart, Jr., Seale, AL and Richard (Patricia) Stewart, Phenix City, AL; one sister, Zorana (Reggie) Walton, Phenix City, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019