Morgan Bart

Washington

05/30/1941-

03/16/2019

Phenix City, AL- Morgan Bart Washington, 77, of Phenix City, AL died at the GA War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, GA Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11:00AM (EST) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with Rev. Gene Boyd officiating in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. A private interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Washington was born May 30, 1941 in Columbus, GA son of the late Cecil Debb Washington and Grace Washington. He retired from the U. S. Air Force with over 20 years of honorable service. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Columbus Foundry in the Maintenance Dept. and started several small businesses. Mr. Washington loved the outdoors, playing tennis, scuba diving, sail boating, riding motorcycles, golf and even bull riding. We will always cherish his memories in our hearts.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Vicki Diane Millsap Washington; eight children, Morgan Washington, Jr., Terri Memmo, Leslie Hickey, Dale Washington, Sheri Blackmon, Brenda Glantz, Connie Williamson and Tammy Johnson; 37 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; numerous other family members and friends also survive.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made in his honor to the , Columbus Chapter, 5156 River Rd, #M, Columbus, GA 31904 or .

To sign the online guest registry visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary