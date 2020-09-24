MSG (Ret) Charles
Alexander
December 10, 1942-
September 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Master Sergeant Retired Charles Alexander of Columbus transitioned home Thursday at 77 years of age.
The son of the late George and Christaphine Butler Alexander, MSG Alexander was born in Ft. Pierce, FL and was a graduate of Jones High School. He obtained his Bachelors, Masters and MBA from Troy State University. He was a United States Army Veteran who retired following 24 years of dedicated service. Following his military career, he served as the Manager of the Columbus Housing Authority before retiring after 17 years as the Executive Director of the Warner Robins and Houston County) Housing Authorities in Perry, GA. He was a trustee of M. L Harris United Methodist Church where he served with the United Methodist Men, Men's Choir, Usher, Church Historian and was a Sunday School teacher among many other duties of the Church. He was also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity -Lambda Lota Chapter, National Association of Housing and Re-Development Authorities, Georgia Association of Housing and Re-Development, Georgia Insurance Commission of Housing Trustee, Georgia Risk Retention Pool, 100 Men of Macon and Columbus, and the Mr. and Mrs. Club.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mrs. Ola "Sue" Alexander.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his son, Dr. Carlos Alexander (Loleita); three beloved grandchildren, Alexia L. Alexander, Carlos "Chazz" Alexander II and Joy A. Feild; loving in-laws, K. C. Smith, Mose Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas, John Thomas, Rosa Thomas, Joe Thomas and Hattie Thomas-Allen; beloved god children, Dr.'s Cathy Cook and Henry Cook II; a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends to include, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Cook, Sr.
The Homegoing Celebration for MSG Alexander will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Donald Mathis officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
.