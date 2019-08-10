|
|
MSG (Ret) William G.
Ridgeway
September 6, 1935-
August 8, 2019
Columbus, GA- MSG (Ret) William G. Ridgeway, 83, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Columbus Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery with Skip Speed officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday August 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm at Striffler-Hamby.
William was born September 6, 1935 in Lewisburg, WV, the son of Clarence and Pauline Ridgeway. William married his wife Mary Nell and they spent several wonderful years together prior to her passing. Mr. Ridgeway served twenty eight years in the Army before retiring and serving another twenty years out at Ft. Benning. He was a member of the VFW in Columbus for a number of years. He cherished his time there being able to share stories and be with his friends. Mr. Ridgeway enjoyed the outdoors, he was an avid hunter. He liked cooking for his family and spending time with them all, but his grandchildren had a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Nell Ridgeway; sister, Margaret Burroughs. Survivors include four children, Terry Chambers, Mary Susan Lovelace, Chuck Ridgeway and Donna Ridgeway; seven grandchildren, Cassie Nelson, Amber Ridgeway, Mary Claire Ridgeway, Brantley Ridgeway, Amelia Lovelace, Olivia Lovelace, and Ellen Grace Ridgeway; six great grandchildren, Haylee, Payton, Madison, Delilah, Lee, and Jayne; William also leaves behind a host of other extended family members and friends.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019