|
|
MSG/RET Winzer Lee
Buckner
July 26, 1932-
March 25, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- MSG/RET Winzer Lee Buckner, 86, of Columbus, Georgia transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, March 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Solid Rock Assembly of God Church. Rev. Jay Bailey, Pastor, will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12 Noon to 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Winzer Buckner was born on July 26, 1932 in Chattahoochee County, GA to Rev. Eddie and Lula Mae Sapp Buckner. He was a proud U.S. Marine, retiring after more than 20 years of dedicated service. He was a former pastor of Forest Park Baptist Church. He was an entrepreneur who owned and managed several businesses. He was a member of the Solid Rock AOG Church. Survivors include: two devoted sons, Dale (Georgina Eva) Buckner and Darrell Buckner; a loving sister, Catherine Kelley; a son-in-law, Frank Drewry; twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019