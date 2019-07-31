|
|
MSgt. (Ret) Albert A.
Brewer
January 9, 1935-
July 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- MSgt. (Ret) Albert A. Brewer, age 84, of Columbus, GA passed away July 29, 2019. He was born January 9, 1935 to the late William Charles Brewer, Sr. and Lucille Middleton Brewer in Layton, PA.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Interment with Air Force Honors will follow in Parkhill Cemetery.
MSgt. Brewer retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years of dedicated service in which he served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and the DAV.
His parents, a brother, John Robert Brewer and sisters, Gladys Gardner and Ida Kathryn Livengood preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Nancy J. Brewer; son, Michael D. Brewer (Brenda); daughters, Susan M. Brewer and Debby Copeland; grandchildren, Dawn Decker Zingraff (Kevin), Kadie Copeland Mignone (Joseph) and Kelsey Copeland; great grandchildren, Charlotte Decker and Catherine Zingraff; brother, William Charles Brewer, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends.
Fond memories and offers of condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 31, 2019