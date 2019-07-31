Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for MsGt. Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MsGt. Albert A. (Ret) Brewer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MsGt. Albert A. (Ret) Brewer Obituary
MSgt. (Ret) Albert A.
Brewer
January 9, 1935-
July 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- MSgt. (Ret) Albert A. Brewer, age 84, of Columbus, GA passed away July 29, 2019. He was born January 9, 1935 to the late William Charles Brewer, Sr. and Lucille Middleton Brewer in Layton, PA.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Interment with Air Force Honors will follow in Parkhill Cemetery.
MSgt. Brewer retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years of dedicated service in which he served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and the DAV.
His parents, a brother, John Robert Brewer and sisters, Gladys Gardner and Ida Kathryn Livengood preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Nancy J. Brewer; son, Michael D. Brewer (Brenda); daughters, Susan M. Brewer and Debby Copeland; grandchildren, Dawn Decker Zingraff (Kevin), Kadie Copeland Mignone (Joseph) and Kelsey Copeland; great grandchildren, Charlotte Decker and Catherine Zingraff; brother, William Charles Brewer, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends.
Fond memories and offers of condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MsGt.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now