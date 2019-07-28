|
|
MSGT Bartow
Tomblin
April 23, 1925-
July 26, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Bartow Dewey Tomblin, 94, of Columbus, GA passed Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby in Edgewood Hall with Rev. John Burnett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Bartow was born April 23, 1925 in Columbus, GA, the son of the late Bartow and Zinnie Tomblin. He would meet the love of his life Carolyn Estelle Aderhold marrying her on September 7, 1947. Mr. Tomblin was a member of Hilton Terrace Baptist Church.
Mr. Tomblin began working at Phenix-Girard Bank after high school before enlisting in the U.S. Army in July of 1943. While serving in the Army he quickly rose through the ranks reaching the level of Master Sergeant with the 24th Infantry. Mr. Tomblin saw combat in the Pacific Theatre in Guam, New Guinea, And Leyte Island in the Philippines. During this time, he was awarded The Bronze Star, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, and Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars. After returning from WWII, Mr. Tomblin returned to work with Phenix Girard Bank. He then obtained a degree from Rutgers University School of Banking. Mr. Tomblin then rose through the ranks with the bank, retiring from Phenix-Girard Bank as Bank President
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and one daughter, Susan Elaine Tomblin. Survivors include one child, Jean Patterson; two grandchildren, Michael Patterson and Dana Grambow (Jerry); one brother, H. B. Aderhold; two sisters, Joyce Cosby and Evelyn Belinsky; five great grandchildren, Ethan Patterson, Collin Patterson, Kimberly Jackson (Craig), Anna Grambow and John Grambow; Bartow also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions be made to Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, Columbus Hospice or a charity of your choosing. Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 28, 2019