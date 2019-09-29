|
MSGT (Ret.) James F.
Rhodes
August 30, 1922 -
September 19, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- MSGT (Ret.) James F. Rhodes, 97 of Columbus, Georgia passed away on September 19, 2019 in Calhoun, Georgia.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia. On Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM a celebration of James' life will be held in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Masonic Rites and Military Honors will follow in Parkhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a Veterans Charity of your choosing.
James Fredrick Rhodes was delivered by a veterinarian in Wilcox County Georgia on August 30, 1922, son of the late Odessa Martin Rhodes and James Frank Rhodes. Mr. Rhodes faithfully served his country in the United States Army, he retired after over 20 years of service as Master Sergeant. Mr. Rhodes served during World War II and continued to stand for and assist in obtaining rights for fellow veterans. He was an activist for veterans and his community in the Columbus area for many years. Some of his many accomplishments include: Observing the holidays for veterans at the Government Center's Eternal Flame; Remembering the Medal of Honor recipients; Tax Refunds for Veterans that was wrongly collected; In 1995 a combination of Fourth Avenue, the Expressway and the Beallwood Connector to "Veterans Parkway"; The mayor's liaison-for Mayor Bobby Peters; Rhodes the Councilor-he was in the running for councilor until he stepped out of the race due to his wife's illness; Petitioner-for a proposed water rate increase; and Baseball fan-Columbus Little Leaguers' world championship. Mr. Rhodes was also active with Masonic Lodge #130 of Pineview, Georgia, his hometown. He never missed a meeting until his health wouldn't allow him to travel. Mr. Rhodes was married to the late Betty Elmore Rhodes.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his children: Dewey (Marsha) Rhodes and Ann (John) Issel; his grandchildren: Tammy (Mike) Russell, Becky (Richard) Hook, James (Lindsey) Rhodes and Phillip (Brittany) Rhodes; his eight great grandchildren: Riley, Laikyn, Lucy, Adeline, Warren, Lizzy, Patrick, and Carol Ann.
