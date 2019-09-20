|
MSgt (USAF Ret) John
Guy
Ball
May 11,1952-
September 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- (USAF Ret} John MSgt Guy Ball, of Columbus, Georgia passed Friday September 13, 2019 at the age of 67. John was born May 11, 1952 in Renton Washington. Eventually settling in Smiths Station Alabama.
John proudly served his country in the US Air Force for over 20 years away on
reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. He was an Air Craft Mechanic that always put in the extra effort. He was head- strong and constantly learning new things so he would strive to be the best at all he did. John loved spending time with his family especially his wife of 43 years Mary Ball. He was a jokester and was always ready with a wisecrack. He cherished taking his dog Charlie for car rides and getting hot dogs at their favorite stand. John was Baptist by faith and enjoyed reading the bible and praying with his extended family. John will be remembered for being a great Husband, Dad, friend and caregiver. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
John was preceded in death by; father John D Ball and mother Edith G Ball. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary L Ball; daughters Sherry Ann Ball and Toni M Fugate; sister Jean Parks, brother Earnest Parks, sister-in-law Jerrie Rolland and brother-in-law Jarrett Rolland, cousin Patsy Popp, brother-in-law Tony Lane, sister-in-law Barbara Lane, and many nieces, nephews, other family members, as well as friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of John's Life will follow at 11:00 AM. Reverend Michael Reeves will officiate
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Ball family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019