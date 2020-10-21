1/
Murray C. Meadows
1923 - 2020
Murray C.
Meadows
December 28, 1923-
October 17, 2020
Cataula, GA- Murray C. Meadows, age 96, of Cataula, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Visitation for Murray will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 22 at 11:00 AM at Striffler- Hamby, followed by a graveside service, and reception.
Murray was born December 28, 1923 in Lagrange, GA to Ida Taylor Meadows and Murray Meadows. He was 20 years old when WWII broke out. Murray served his country proudly as an engineer which included building the infamous Ledo Road in Burma between India and China. Later (at 95 years old) he wrote a book titled WWII, Building the Ledo Road which has been placed in the Library of Congress. Murray returned home to marry his sweet heart Dorothy Messer. He loved life. Murray was dedicated to God and his family. He taught his girls to put God and family first. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all Golf. Murray always had a joke to tell, and would brighten any room with his laughter. Murray is always going to be remembered for the way he loved and cared for his family.
His father Murray Meadows; mother Ida Taylor Meadows; brother John I Meadows and sister Naomi Clark, preceded Murray in death. He is survived by his adored wife of 72 years, Dorothy Meadows; daughter Cheryl Sorrells (David); and daughter Deborah Hindsman; grandchildren Brian Sorrells, Cindy Smith (Stan), Todd Sorrells (Tammie), Elicia Maholick (Dr. James T), Will Hindsman; numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other family members and many friends to cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Meadows family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
