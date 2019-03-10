Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Peacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray Peacock


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Murray Peacock Obituary
Murray
Peacock
October 4, 1939-
March 8, 2019
Columbus, GA.- Murray Peacock, 79, of Columbus, GA died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Tommy Henschel officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Peacock was born October 4, 1939 in Columbus, GA son of late Victor Paul Peacock and Mary Golden Peacock. He was a 1959 graduate from Jordan High School, was a Manager from Lowe's for 24 years later retiring from Capital Materials.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse of 54 years Barbara Crowley Peacock.
Survivors include Sylvia Braxton his dear friend and caregiver, two grandchildren, Kinsey Sanders of Marietta, Ga. and Ansley Sanders of Macon, Ga.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now