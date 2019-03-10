|
|
Murray
Peacock
October 4, 1939-
March 8, 2019
Columbus, GA.- Murray Peacock, 79, of Columbus, GA died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Tommy Henschel officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Peacock was born October 4, 1939 in Columbus, GA son of late Victor Paul Peacock and Mary Golden Peacock. He was a 1959 graduate from Jordan High School, was a Manager from Lowe's for 24 years later retiring from Capital Materials.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse of 54 years Barbara Crowley Peacock.
Survivors include Sylvia Braxton his dear friend and caregiver, two grandchildren, Kinsey Sanders of Marietta, Ga. and Ansley Sanders of Macon, Ga.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019