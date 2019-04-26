|
Myra Jan Huff
Williams
March 27, 1958-
April 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Myra Jan Huff Williams, 61, of Columbus passed on Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Memorial service for Mrs. Williams will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Clowers CME Church, 13150 GA-315, Cataula, GA 31804, Reverend William Spratling, Pastor officiating and Rev. John Boden will deliver the eulogy according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Myra Jan Huff Williams was born on March 27, 1958 to the late Benjamin Huff and Ethel Lee Riggins Huff in Hamilton, Georgia. Myra accepted Christ at an early age and united with Clowers CME Church in Cataula Georgia. She attended the Public School System in Harris County, Ga. After leaving Harris County High School, Hamilton, Georgia she was gainfully employed at Cagle Poultry Company and Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain.
Mrs. Williams leaves to cherish her memories four loving and devoted children, Kelby (Michelle) Huff, Columbus, Yolanda Williams and Qushantia Williams both of Smith Station, AL and Lester West, Jr., Phenix City, AL; six grandchildren, Jecorey Daniel, Kiera West, Shelby Huff, Jada Chadwick, Nicholas Harris and Nehemiah West; two great grandchildren, Josiah Hudson and Nevaeh Daniel; special cousin, Deanna Jenkins; a special sister, Rosa Huff Pinkett and special brothers, Jimmy and Douglas Huff and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019