Myrtle Lee
Johnson
August 19, 1921-
June 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Myrtle Lee Johnson, 98, of Columbus, GA, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at
Columbus Hospice House, with her loving family by her bedside.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the health crisis, the family will have a private graveside service Thursday at ParkHill Cemetery Cy Dietrich and Rev. Haynes Martin will be officiating.
Mrs. Johnson was born August 19, 1921 in Abbeville, Alabama, daughter of the late George Jackson and Bessie Strickland Jackson. She retired from West Point Pepperell, Inc. and was a long time member of Living Grace United Methodist Church. Other than her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Johnson), daughter Brenda Sue Johnson, sisters Vera Casteel and Gladys Plant, brothers Reubin Jackson and Howard Jackson, sister-in-law Sara Jackson, nephews Hilery Taylor and Rubin Starling, and niece Kay Phillips and great-nephew Steven Taylor.
Survivors include her daughters, Jeanette Boulter and Juette Person, sister Mildred Phillips, brother, Aaron Jackson, Sr., granddaughter Karin Milner (David) and grandson Bill Dietrich, nieces and nephews, Julie McCrary (Tony), Pat Phillips (Jack), Gere Taylor and Aaron Jackson, Jr. great nieces and nephews Jill Nix (Cody), Debbie Harris, (Jim), Todd Taylor, Alex Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Frank Starling and Lisa Skinner.
A special thanks goes to Debbie Tysan, caregiver, for her loving care and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a contribution to Columbus Hospice House in memory of Myrtle Lee Johnson.
They may also go by McMullen Funeral Home and sign the register.
Services provided by McMullen How and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA, 31909. Those who wish may sign the online guests registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.