Myrtle
Williams
July 29, 1919-
Sept. 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Myrtle Williams, our beloved Mother and Mamaw passed away in the early hours of Sept 8th, 2020.
She was 101 years old in body but forever young in spirit.
She was born in Columbus, GA on July 29, 1919, the daughter of Willie Frances and Charlie Lee Ellison.
After high school she worked for Schwobilt in Cols, where she became friends with Louise Williams (Brawley). Louise arranged for a blind date with her brother, Lawrence (Bud) Williams. They were married on July 23, 1938 and began a life together filled with much love and laughter for over 48 years.
Myrtle was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Lovein Sunday School Class at her former church, Rose Hill Methodist. She was also a member of Young At Heart and The Lunch Bunch and helped with delivery for Meals on Wheels until almost 90 years of age! She loved music, dressing up (especially her mascara!), concocting costumes and competing in contests for all occasions.
Our mother was a fun, always positive and loving, kind spirit who provided a place at our table for anyone at any time. She was loved by everyone who met her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, LTC (Ret) Lawrence Williams Sr.; son, Lawrence (Buddy) Williams Jr.; sister, Christine Phelps; brothers, Robert and Blanchard Ellison; and son-in-law, Ronald McLendon.
Survivors are her son, John (Kathleen) Williams Sr. of Cols, GA; daughters, June (Henry) Wadkins of Albany, GA; Ann McLendon of Kennesaw, GA; Louise (Dwight) Clark of The Villages, FL; and Virginia Lynn (Bill) Shawn of The Villages, FL; 18 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral will be Graveside at Parkhill Cemetery, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA, 11:00 AM, Sept 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to your favorite charity
.