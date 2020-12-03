1/1
Nancy D. Long
1953 - 2020
Nancy D. Long
June 19, 1953 - November 24, 2020
Seale, Alabama - Mrs. Nancy D. Long, 67, of Seale, AL passed Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Seale, AL. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Rev. Roderick Baptiste, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Long was born June 19, 1953 in Columbus, GA to the late Frank Williams and the late Evelyn S. Williams. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a graduate of Central High School.
Survivors include her husband, Willie Long; three daughters, Latashia Long, Stephania (Marvin) Woods and Felicia Long; seven brothers, Samuel Williams, Edwin Williams (Michelle), Michael Williams (Regina), Melvin Flint, Frank Williams, Jr. (Michelle), Tony Williams and Terry Williams; three sisters, Vanessa Brooks (Bobby), Sonja Williams-Kindred, Ethalyn Long; a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 2, 2020
Sorry for your lost, I feel your pain as well...
Bo
Friend
December 2, 2020
Love you Mommy you will be truly missed.❤❤
Latashia Long
Daughter
