Nancy Elizabeth
Horan
January 16, 1928 -
June 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Nancy Elizabeth Standridge Tucker Horan died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 92 in Columbus, Georgia.
She was born January 16, 1928 in Danville, Alabama to the late Prudence Hayes Standridge and John Wesley Standridge. After high school she became a military wife to the late SFC James C. Tucker and together with their children they traveled the world. Her first flight was to Hawaii with five small children all by herself. There was a total of seven children when they left Hawaii. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she will be greatly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, James C. Tucker and her second husband, George B. Horan; her daughter, Lani Tucker; her son, William Tucker; six brothers, and four sisters.
Nancy is survived by her children: Betty Dunn, James Tucker, Rebecca Starling, Rosemary Baker, Karen Mercer; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; other family members and a multitude of friends. She will be greatly missed but loved because our hearts and memories will keep her alive.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Family will visit with friends before the service from 2:00 PM until time of the service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.