Nancy Elizabeth Horan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Elizabeth
Horan
January 16, 1928 -
June 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Nancy Elizabeth Standridge Tucker Horan died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 92 in Columbus, Georgia.
She was born January 16, 1928 in Danville, Alabama to the late Prudence Hayes Standridge and John Wesley Standridge. After high school she became a military wife to the late SFC James C. Tucker and together with their children they traveled the world. Her first flight was to Hawaii with five small children all by herself. There was a total of seven children when they left Hawaii. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she will be greatly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, James C. Tucker and her second husband, George B. Horan; her daughter, Lani Tucker; her son, William Tucker; six brothers, and four sisters.
Nancy is survived by her children: Betty Dunn, James Tucker, Rebecca Starling, Rosemary Baker, Karen Mercer; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; other family members and a multitude of friends. She will be greatly missed but loved because our hearts and memories will keep her alive.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Family will visit with friends before the service from 2:00 PM until time of the service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
03:00 PM
Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved