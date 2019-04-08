Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave
Phenix City, AL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave
Phenix City, AL
Nancy Fly Obituary
Nancy
Fly
April 7, 1941-
April 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Nancy Fly, 77, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, April 1, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Harrison Ford, eulogist. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Monday, April 8, 2019 from 1 - 6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Fly was born April 7, 1941 in Columbus, GA to the late Willis Hickey and and the late Estella Jackson Hickey.
Survivors include her children, Margo Deberry, Terrell Chambers, Victor Chambers and Carmen Jackson; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019
