Nancy J.
Brewer
August 26, 1936-
June 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Nancy J. Brewer, 83, of Columbus, GA. Passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Nancy was born in Stoughton, MA. to the late Paul A. Russell and Anna Gaibl Russell. She has lived in Columbus for many years and was retired from Chattahoochee Anesthesia Associates where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. Nancy was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a former member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, MSgt. (USAF ret) Albert A. Brewer, who passed away on July 29, 2019 and her brother, Paul E. Russell.
Survivors include her children, Susan Brewer, Debby Copeland, Michael Brewer (Brenda), sister, Sheila Buckley of Stoughton, MA., grandchildren, Dawn Zingraff (Kevin), Kelsey Copeland and Kadie Mignone (Joseph), great grandchildren, Charlotte Decker, Catherine Zingraff, Liam Mignone and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and condolences for the Brewer family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.