Nancy J. Brewer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J.
Brewer
August 26, 1936-
June 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Nancy J. Brewer, 83, of Columbus, GA. Passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.
Nancy was born in Stoughton, MA. to the late Paul A. Russell and Anna Gaibl Russell. She has lived in Columbus for many years and was retired from Chattahoochee Anesthesia Associates where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. Nancy was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a former member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, MSgt. (USAF ret) Albert A. Brewer, who passed away on July 29, 2019 and her brother, Paul E. Russell.
Survivors include her children, Susan Brewer, Debby Copeland, Michael Brewer (Brenda), sister, Sheila Buckley of Stoughton, MA., grandchildren, Dawn Zingraff (Kevin), Kelsey Copeland and Kadie Mignone (Joseph), great grandchildren, Charlotte Decker, Catherine Zingraff, Liam Mignone and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and condolences for the Brewer family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved