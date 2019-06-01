|
Mrs. Nancy M.
Battle
November 20, 1931-
May 24, 2019
Hatchechubbee, Al.- Sister Nancy Battle (fondly called Ms. Nancy or Ann Nancy) transitioned peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born November 20, 1931 in the Carolinas to the late William Leonard Sr. and Amanda Harris-Leonard.
She leaves to cherish her sweet memories, five children Gena Thomas (Walter), Hatchechubbee, Al; Bettie Upshaw (Michael deceased), Huntsville, Al; Daisy Battle, Hatchechubbee, Al; Willie James Battle (Virginia), Lompoc, CA; Amanda Battle, Houston, TX; Six Grandsons, Walter Leon Thomas (Amber), Antoine Upshaw (Kamamika), Yuri Battle (Lonnie), Jeremy Upshaw (Veronica), Adrian Battle (Joy), Maurice Battle (Ruth); twelve great grandchildren; two sisters, Lillie Estes of Atlanta, GA and Mandy Leonard, Hatchechubbee, Al; Three sisters-in-law, Queen Ester Key and Applenella Leonard, Columbus, GA, Mary Leonard, Hurtsboro, Al; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Family Visitation will be held May 31, 2019 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm EST at Battle & Battle Funeral Home, 434 So. Seale Rd, Phenix City, Al 36869 (334) 298-8951. Funeral Services will be held at The Shady Grove AME Zion Church, 461 Shady Grove Rd., Hurtsboro, Alabama on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00pm EST.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 1, 2019