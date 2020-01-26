|
Nancy McLaughlin Whitehead
Donaldson
9-29-1938-
1-20-2020
Columbus, Georgia- Nancy McLaughlin Whitehead Donaldson
September
29, 1938 – January 20, 2020
Nancy McLaughlin Whitehead Donaldson, passed away at her home on Monday,January 20, 2020 after a battle with cancer at the age of eighty-one. A loving tribute will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Hilton Avenue Community Church, 2308 Hilton Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31906. Her dear friend Reverend Chris Hess will officiate.The family will receive friends following the service.
Nancy was born on September 29, 1938 in Columbus,Georgia, the youngest daughter of the late Grace Gordan and O.E. (Mac) McLaughlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Whitehead , oldest sister, Barbara Carp, and her brother Gordon McLaughlin.
She was a graduate of JVHS. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, the late Billy E. Whitehead, and hands-on Mother, to their three daughters Kathryn, Karen and Kimberly. She was involved in the PTA, Girl Scouts, and served as room mother for years. She and her late husband co-owned and Incorporated a roofing and sheet-metal business for many years. She held the position of Secretary and Treasurer. She later
worked as the credit manager for ABC Supply for over 20 years. She retired to take care of her daughter Karen whom after a long illness died of kidney failure. After being widowed for many years she fell in love and married Robert (Bob) Donaldson who has grown children Holly and Frank. A blended and loving family was united. Nancy grew up and made her profession of faith in Rose Hill Baptist Church and was a member of Hilton Avenue Community Church. Her pastor, Bill Shorey, brought her great comfort in her final days as well as her family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband Bob, her sister Dorothy Baker, daughters Kathryn Kamar (Sam) , Kimberly Scroggs, her stepchildren Holly Talley (Bert) and Frank Donaldson (Shaunte). Her grandchildren Wade McGowan, Michael Kamar, Kalin Scroggs, Savannah Talley Overby (Alex), Steven Talley and Nate Scott were the joy of her life. Nancy loved her family and she had many nieces and nephews whom she adored. The family would like to thank Columbus Hospice for the great care and support that was given to them during this most difficult time. Columbus Hospice worked as a team of professionals and took wonderful care of Nancy. A special thanks to her faithful nurse Risa Lofton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31906 or to Hilton Avenue Community Church, 2308 Hilton Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31906.
