Nannie Lucille Kinsey
Hill
June 03, 2020
Milledgeville, Georgia- Nannie Lucille Kinsey Hill of Macon, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 03, 2020, after a long illness. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00AM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola. A private interment will be held at the Georgia Veteran's Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia. Memorial contributions may be made to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.
Lucille was born on January 6, 1932, to the late James Perry Kinsey and Katie Mae Freeman Kinsey of Chester, South Carolina. She attended Chester County High School. During her husband's military service with the United States Army, she lived in South Carolina, Germany, Kansas, Fort Benning and Columbus, Georgia. She retired from the Department of Family and Children's Services in Columbus, Georgia. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, also in Columbus.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Clowney, Edith Reeves, and Myrtle Purcell; her brother, Wilfred Kinsey, all of Chester, South Carolina, and her granddaughter, Jennifer Hill of Juliette, Georgia.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bobby Joe Hill of Macon; three sons, Steve Hill (Patti) of Macon, Phillip Hill (Lynne) of Juliette, Georgia, and Donald Hill (Robin) of Columbus, Georgia; daughter, Kay Martin (Brian) of McElhatten, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Crystal Hackney, Amanda Hackney, Carol Halligan, Susan Beale, Dr. Trellis Baker, the staff of The Cottages on Wesleyan, and Pine Pointe Hospice for the care during Lucille's illness.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.