Nannie Mildred
Bryan
July 18, 1936-
January 22, 2020
Midland, Georgia- Nannie Mildred Bryan, 83 of Columbus died January 22, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Gene Boyd officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. Visitation will be held after the services at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA 31907.
Mildred was born July 18, 1936 in Sylacauga, Alabama daughter of the late Warren Jefferson Hamilton and Nannie Lou McConatha Hamilton. She worked for Bibb Mills, was a member of Cascade Hills Church, enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Hamilton, Cecil Hamilton, brother-in-law, Billy Phillips sister-in-law Kay Hamilton and a grandson, Justin Bryan Paul.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, William Levis Bryan of Midland, Ga., daughter Carol Paul (Mike) of Midland Ga., grandson Brent Paul (Kacie) of Phenix City, Al., great grandson Kolson Bryan Paul of Phenix City, Al., sister Marie Phillips of Prattville, Al. and sister-in-law June Hamilton of Athens, Ga.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 26, 2020