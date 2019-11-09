Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Naomi Rozier Andrews


1954 - 2019
Naomi Rozier Andrews Obituary
Naomi Rozier
Andrews
September 21, 1954-
November 3, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Naomi Rozier-Andrews, 65, passed November 3, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. EST, Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Charles E. Kelley, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Naomi Rozier Andrews was born on September 21, 1954 to the late Ola Mae Grayer and late James Rozier and was raised by Benjamin F. Massey and Annie B. Massey. She skillfully worked various positions in the workforce and later became a housewife.
Survivors include her children, Michael Rozier of Collins, Ga, Jerry Rozier of Jacksonville, FL and Bridget (Timothy) Jackson of Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Theresa Pate, Janice (Robert) Burston and Karen "Chub"Massey all of Atlanta, GA; one brother, Kenneth Wyms of Atlanta, GA and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 9, 2019
