Naomi Ruth
Fonville
January 11, 1927-
August 11, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Naomi Ruth Fonville, 93, of Phenix City, AL passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Rose Hill Church of Christ, 7479 Old Moon Road, Columbus, GA on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation at Rose Hill Church of Christ will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Fonville was born January 11, 1927 in Brown County, TX, daughter of the late Arlee Reagan and Ethne Jones Reagan. She was a graduate of Abilene Christian College in 1950 with a degree in Home Economics. She was a dedicated minister's wife for 49 years and missionary in Thailand for 8 years. Mrs. Fonville was the author of a cookbook, "Come and Dine", as well as the writer of numerous articles and Bible study lessons for different publications, including "Christian Woman". She was also a longtime member of Edgewood Church of Christ and Rose Hill Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Fonville was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Jesse Eugene Fonville; a daughter, Angela Fonville; and brothers, Taylor Reagan and Duane Reagan.
She is survived by two sons, Alan Jesse Fonville and wife Carol of Phenix City, AL and James Douglas Fonville and wife Chelo of La Grange, TX; five grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Hosmer (Chris), Timothy Jordan Fonville (Jasmine), Daniel Eugene Fonville (Crystal), Dyelan Enoch Fonville (Paulina) and David Elias Fonville; three great-grandchildren, Jesse James Fonville, Audrey Grace Fonville, and Guillermo Fonville with another great-granddaughter due January 2021; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dalraida Church of Christ, Thailand Missions, 3740 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36109 or Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com

