1/1
Naomi Ruth Fonville
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Ruth
Fonville
January 11, 1927-
August 11, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Naomi Ruth Fonville, 93, of Phenix City, AL passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.
A Memorial Service will be held at Rose Hill Church of Christ, 7479 Old Moon Road, Columbus, GA on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation at Rose Hill Church of Christ will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Fonville was born January 11, 1927 in Brown County, TX, daughter of the late Arlee Reagan and Ethne Jones Reagan. She was a graduate of Abilene Christian College in 1950 with a degree in Home Economics. She was a dedicated minister's wife for 49 years and missionary in Thailand for 8 years. Mrs. Fonville was the author of a cookbook, "Come and Dine", as well as the writer of numerous articles and Bible study lessons for different publications, including "Christian Woman". She was also a longtime member of Edgewood Church of Christ and Rose Hill Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Fonville was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Jesse Eugene Fonville; a daughter, Angela Fonville; and brothers, Taylor Reagan and Duane Reagan.
She is survived by two sons, Alan Jesse Fonville and wife Carol of Phenix City, AL and James Douglas Fonville and wife Chelo of La Grange, TX; five grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Hosmer (Chris), Timothy Jordan Fonville (Jasmine), Daniel Eugene Fonville (Crystal), Dyelan Enoch Fonville (Paulina) and David Elias Fonville; three great-grandchildren, Jesse James Fonville, Audrey Grace Fonville, and Guillermo Fonville with another great-granddaughter due January 2021; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dalraida Church of Christ, Thailand Missions, 3740 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36109 or Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Rose Hill Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Rose Hill Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved