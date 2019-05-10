Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John A.M.E. Church
Ft. Mitchell, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for N.E. Rutledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

N.E. Rutledge


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
N.E. Rutledge Obituary
N.E.
Rutledge
August 25, 1943-
May 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. N.E. Rutledge, 75, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL, with Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor; Rev. W.G. Perkins, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Rutledge was born August 25, 1943 to the late N.E. Rutledge, Sr. and the late Essie Mae Rutledge. He was educated in the Phenix City School System and worked at Fieldcrest Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Arcista "Lucy" Rutledge; his children Priscilla (Curtis) Williams, Kenneth James, Rodney James, Brian Rutledge, and Micheal (Annie) Jackson; 33 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now