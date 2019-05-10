|
N.E.
Rutledge
August 25, 1943-
May 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. N.E. Rutledge, 75, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL, with Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor; Rev. W.G. Perkins, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Rutledge was born August 25, 1943 to the late N.E. Rutledge, Sr. and the late Essie Mae Rutledge. He was educated in the Phenix City School System and worked at Fieldcrest Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Arcista "Lucy" Rutledge; his children Priscilla (Curtis) Williams, Kenneth James, Rodney James, Brian Rutledge, and Micheal (Annie) Jackson; 33 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019