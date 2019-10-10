|
Neil B.
Alexander
July 5, 1969-
September 30, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Neil Benjamin Alexander passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday at his residence.
A Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 2:00 p.m. with the Homegoing Celebration following at 4:00 p.m. at the Progressive Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Neil was born July 5, 1969 in Liverpool, United Kingdom, the son of Suzanne and Charles Alexander. The later moved to Buffalo, NY where he graduated from the City Honors High School. He obtained hid BS degree form the University of Buffalo. Upon relocating to Columbus, GA in 1998, Mr. Alexander sought employment at AFLAC, where he has remained employed for the last 17 years.
Other than his parents, he is survived by one son, Nile Solomon Saabir; two sisters, Suzanne Alexander and Louise Alexander, and a host of other beloved family members and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 10, 2019